Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,198.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,198 ($28.72) and last traded at GBX 2,190 ($28.61), with a volume of 199757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,182 ($28.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £42.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,076.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,923.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.