renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $711.21 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for about $47,667.05 or 0.99857397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $711.21 million and $15.48 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00119704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00834077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00049214 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,920 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.