Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $304,989.26 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $304,989.26 and approximately $90,840.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00136489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00160045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.39 or 0.07588573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,744.09 or 0.99934876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.23 or 0.01017376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,926,561 coins and its circulating supply is 372,220,291 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

