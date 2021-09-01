Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.