Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,525 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

