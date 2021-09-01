REPO Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $85,182.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REPO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00133605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00159563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.58 or 0.07703031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.05 or 1.00292279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.00992737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.