Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Raised by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,345 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.19% of Republic Services worth $67,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.