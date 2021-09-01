Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 162,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSVR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.