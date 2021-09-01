Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Trading Down 4.2%

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSVR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.