Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 12,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 796,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

