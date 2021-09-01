Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 4.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 12,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 796,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $964.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

