REV Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REVG opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

