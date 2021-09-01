Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and DT Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $27.20 billion 1.81 $3.78 billion $2.11 10.69 DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.99 $312.00 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 11.80% 18.26% 7.33% DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 0 9 1 3.10 DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. DT Midstream has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing facility and a related gathering system. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment owns a crude oil pipeline system. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

