ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Down 16.9% in August

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

