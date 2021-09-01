Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of State Street worth $45,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.