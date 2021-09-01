Rhumbline Advisers Has $50.24 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,524 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $50,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

