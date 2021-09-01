Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.25 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $52,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

