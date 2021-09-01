Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Amazon.com worth $2,436,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,460.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,315.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

