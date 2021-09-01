Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,781. The stock has a market cap of $962.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

