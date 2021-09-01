Richard Harry Sauer Sells 588 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $273.37. 1,798,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

