Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Up 9.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) shares shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 28,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average session volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTMVF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.