RING X PLATFORM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $9.96 million and $4.88 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00140211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00824048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048718 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 285,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

