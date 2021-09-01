Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $157,287.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $157,287.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00125036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

