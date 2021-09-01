Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce $327.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

RBA stock opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 37.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 104.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

