Rivetz (RVT) One Day Volume Tops $238.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Rivetz has a total market cap of $312,110.80 and approximately $238.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

