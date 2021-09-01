RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

