ROAD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,051.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. ROAD has a market cap of $93,906.51 and approximately $24,051.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.62 or 1.01305267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.01006749 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

