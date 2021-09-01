Robert W. Baird Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $74.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.