Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Lowered by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Roblox by 174.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 67.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roblox by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,389 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 4,592,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,700. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

