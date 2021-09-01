Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Position Lowered by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,092 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 4,592,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,700. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,389 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.