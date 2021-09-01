Rocket Pool Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.55 or 0.00039370 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $201.02 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

