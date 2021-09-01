Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $27,376.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00132011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00815783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048887 BTC.

About Rocket Vault-RocketX

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

