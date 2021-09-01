Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.25 and last traded at C$64.70. Approximately 4,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a market cap of C$32.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

