Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 125,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 204,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$569.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.33%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

