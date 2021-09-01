Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $373.13 and last traded at $372.87. Approximately 141,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,292,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

