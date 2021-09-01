Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2,385.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

