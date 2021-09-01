Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Update

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 30.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Root by 156.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Root by 209.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

