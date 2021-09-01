Roth Capital Cuts Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $40.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

