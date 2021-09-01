Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 335.40 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 349.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,087 shares of company stock worth $695,923.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.