Router Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,387,551 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.