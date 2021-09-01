Royal Bank of Canada Increases Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$63.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.88.

TSE:MX traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.75. 142,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.01. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$28.53 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.86.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154 over the last quarter.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

