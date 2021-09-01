Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 8,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021,435 shares of company stock valued at $43,832,347 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after acquiring an additional 596,894 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

