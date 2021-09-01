Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.02. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 2,197 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

