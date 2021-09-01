Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Down 51.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 40.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00021526 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38,871.51 and approximately $348,927.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.