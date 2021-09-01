Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.37 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

