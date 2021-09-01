Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

