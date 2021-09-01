Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,236 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,903.33 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,745.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,537.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

