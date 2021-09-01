Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,119 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.