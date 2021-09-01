Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Simulations Plus worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 316,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472 over the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

