Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

